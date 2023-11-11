Hawaii women’s basketball falls to Santa Clara

Tess Heal led three Santa Clara players in double figures with 16 points to lead the Broncos to a 62-51 win over Hawaii today at the Leavy Center in Santa Clara, Calif.

Brooklyn Rewers had 19 points and 12 rebounds off the bench to lead the Rainbow Wahine (0-2), who played without point guard Lily Wahinekapu.

MeiLani McBee added 16 points and was 4-for-5 from 3-point range for Hawaii, which closed to within five points in the fourth quarter twice before give up 3’s both times on the Broncos’ next possession.

Wahinekapu missed UH’s second game of the season and Daejah Philips played only nine minutes due to foul trouble.

UH finished with 22 turnovers with Santa Clara scoring 28 points off of those giveaways that was the difference in the game.

UH will fly back to play its regular season home opener on Friday against San Francisco.