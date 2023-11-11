Pac-Five capitalizes on Kaimuki miscues for first state tourney win

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pac-Five capitalized on Kaimuki’s mistakes en route to a 32-7 win in Friday night’s first-round matchup in the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Divison II Football Championships at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium.

“First of all, hats off to Kaimuki. They have a fantastic program,” Pac-Five coach Kena Heffernan said. “They have some big boys on that team, and they are really well coached. It was just a really, really good game.”

The win is Pac-Five’s first ever at the state tournament.

“If the kids execute and do what they are supposed to do, then I think that anybody that makes it to the playoffs will be able to win,” Heffernan said. “They had more turnovers than we did and we were able to capitalize on that. But we still have a lot of work. There are things that we didn’t do well in this game, and if we want to make it any further, we’re going to have to shore those things up.”

The Wolfpack defense forced nine Kaimuki turnovers, including eight off the Bulldogs’ star quarterback, Iosefa Letuli. Letuli lost five fumbles and threw three interceptions.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the defensive unit,” Heffernan said. “We realized that they had some real weapons on that team. The quarterback is a phenomenal runner and can throw the ball. Then there’s Jeremiah White, and the linemen are big over there too. Coming into this, we wanted them to run the ball actually. They did that, and we responded.”

Kaimuki coach Reid Yoshikawa praised his quarterback despite the off game.

“Hats off to Iosefa Letuli. He was a great leader,” Yoshikawa said. “He was sick this whole week. He may have tried to do too much.”

“Things didn’t work out tonight for us, but Pac-Five played a great game,” Yoshikawa added.

Offensively, running back Seth Miller was a force in the Wolfpack ground game. Miller carried the ball 32 times for 173 yards and three touchdowns. Heffernan still believes the best is yet to come for Miller.

“First and foremost, shout out to the linemen. Without the line, he can’t do anything and none of our running backs can do anything. The 1-2 punch between (Miller) and Elijah (Connell-Chavez), they both did a fantastic job. Even though this might be (Miller’s) best game so far, I still don’t think this is his real breakout game. I think there is more, something bigger to come for Seth Miller. He’s really worked on his vision, at certain times making something out of nothing.”

Connell-Chavez and Colt Hauptman each added a rushing touchdown.

The theme for the first half was self-inflicted mistakes for Kaimuki. The Bulldogs’ first two offensive drives ended with fumbles, which led to two early Pac-Five touchdowns. Letuli’s fumble killed Kaimuki’s first drive. Sean Fujimoto recovered for Pac-Five, and the Wolfpack took advantage, driving 70 yards on six plays. Miller ran in the game’s opening score on an 8-yard touchdown

Letuli fumbled again on the first play of the next drive, and Aiden Becker recovered for the Wolfpack. Five plays and 31 yards later, Pac-Five was back in the end zone. Connell-Chavez got the call this time, scoring on a 1-yard run to make it 14-0.

The first quarter wasn’t all clean for Pac-Five either, but the Wolfpack overcame an early interception by Kaimuki’s Elijah Ungeni to score those back-to-back touchdowns. Letuli also threw a first-half interception to Pac-Five’s Jerome Lillio.

Miller scored his second touchdown of the game on the first drive of the second half. His 1-yard run capped a nine-play, 62-yard drive that made it 20-0 Wolfpack.

Kaimuki’s turnover woes continued. Lukela Hicks fumbled on a kickoff return, and Pac-Five’s Mission Uperesa-Thom recovered. The Bulldogs escaped unscathed as the Wolfpack field goal fell short.

Following the missed field goal, Letuli fumbled for the third time, and Pac-Five’s David Hosier recovered in Kaimuki territory. The Wolfpack drove 34 yards on six plays and Miller scored his third touchdown on a 1-yard run to make it 26-0 Pac-Five at the half.

The Bulldogs finally got on the scoreboard on the first drive of the second half. Letuli connected with White for an 18-yard touchdown pass. The nine-play, 80-yard drive made it 26-7 Wolfpack.

Kaimuki had a chance to double up after a Pac-Five fumble, but Letuli’s pass was intercepted by Jerome Lilio. The Wolfpack found the end zone this time, as Hauptman scored on a 21-yard touchdown run to make it 32-7 for Pac-Five. Lilio picked off Letuli for the third time with 2:05 left in the game to seal the win for the Wolfpack.

“We get back to practice. We’re not doing anything different,” Heffernan said about the upcoming week before Pac-Five heads to Maui to take on No. 2 seed Kamehameha-Maui in the semifinal round. “We’re just going to prep hard and be grateful for all the things that we have. One thing we have a lot of, the kids have a lot of grit and I appreciate that.”

At Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium

Kaimuki (5-7) 0 0 7 0 — 7

Pac-Five (5-2) 14 12 0 6 — 32

P5—Seth Miller 8 run (Evan Derauf kick)

P5—Elijah Connell-Chavez 1 run (Derauf kick)

P5—Miller 1 run (kick failed)

P5—Miller 1 run (pass failed)

KAIM—Jeremiah White 18 pass from Iosefa Letuli (Hinano Kahawai kick)

P5—Colt Hauptman 24 run (pass failed)

RUSHING—Kaimuki: Iosefa Letuli 19-144, Lukela Hicks 5-17. Pac-Five: Miller 32-173, Connell-Chavez 11-19, Hauptman 1-21, Kalen Donate 1-6, Sean Fujimoto 1-0, 2-(minus 13).

PASSING—Kaimuki: Iosefa Letuli 15-24-3-107. Pac-Five: Colten Amai-Nakagawa 7-19-1-85.