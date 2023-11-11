comscore Pac-Five capitalizes on Kaimuki miscues for first state tourney win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Pac-Five capitalizes on Kaimuki miscues for first state tourney win

  • By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:09 a.m.
  Jamm Aquino / jaquino@staradvertiser.com Pac-Five defensive back Jerome Lilio soared to make an interception of a pass intended for Kaimuki's Peter Maulolo during the first half of Friday's first round of the Division II championship at Roosevelt. Lilio had three picks in the game.

    Jamm Aquino / jaquino@staradvertiser.com

    Pac-Five defensive back Jerome Lilio soared to make an interception of a pass intended for Kaimuki’s Peter Maulolo during the first half of Friday’s first round of the Division II championship at Roosevelt. Lilio had three picks in the game.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Pac-Five defensive back Kyler Agan (9), left, and linebacker Elijah Connell-Chavez (26), bottom, force a fumble on Kaimuki's Lukela Hicks during the first half.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Pac-Five defensive back Kyler Agan (9), left, and linebacker Elijah Connell-Chavez (26), bottom, force a fumble on Kaimuki’s Lukela Hicks during the first half.

Pac-Five capitalized on Kaimuki’s mistakes en route to a 32-7 win in Friday night’s first-round matchup in the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Divison II Football Championships at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium. Read more

