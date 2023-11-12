Letter: Tackle gun violence with modern laws

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is bad enough that the Second Amendment has become an insurmountable burden to gun regulation. Now, thanks to the decision handed down in the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen case, having to invoke history to decide gun violence cases has raised to another level the difficulty in getting meaningful gun legislation passed.

If history is all that matters, then it would be clear that the Second Amendment has nothing to do with the level of today’s gun violence in America. If history is all that matters, then we might as well reject Copernicus and accept that Earth is the center of the universe.

History has done a good job in showing us where we were wrong, so why should it have the final word in gun violence cases? Repealing the Second Amendment and throwing out the burden of historical precedence would make it possible to find a modern solution to a modern problem.

Arthur Mersereau

Manoa

