3 men rob business establishment in Iwilei, police say

Police say three men robbed a business establishment this afternoon in the area of Alakawa Street in Iwilei.
The men used force to steal the items, police said.
The suspects assaulted an employee, then threatened the person with a dangerous instrument.
The men fled on foot, empty-handed.
No one was arrested in the 2:48 p.m. robbery.
The case is classified as a first-degree robbery.
