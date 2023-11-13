comscore Chang’s process resulted in UH’s upset of Air Force | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chang’s process resulted in UH’s upset of Air Force

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii linebacker Noah Kema celebrated with teammate Tariq Jones on the sideline after an interception against Air Force during the second half on Saturday.

    Hawaii linebacker Noah Kema celebrated with teammate Tariq Jones on the sideline after an interception against Air Force during the second half on Saturday.

The Hawaii football team trusted the process. Saturday night’s 27-13 dismantling of Air Force was a result of weeks of experiments, developments and tireless work, according to the UH coaches. Read more

