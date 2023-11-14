Hakas and Lang win Big West volleyball awards

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii women’s volleyball players Tali Hakas and Kate Lang were honored by the Big West Conference on Monday. Hakas won her first Big West Freshman of the Year award, and Lang earned her seventh Setter of the Week award of the season and ninth in her career.

Hakas put down 22 kills and added seven blocks, 15 digs and two aces in road starts against UC Irvine and Cal State Fullerton last week. She finished with 11 kills on .348 hitting and added a career-high six blocks in the 25-12, 25-19, 25-16 win over the Anteaters on Friday. She added another 11 kills with eight digs, two aces, an assist and a block in the 23-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-14 win over the Titans on Saturday. Her 11 kills in each match tied a career high.

Lang finished with 79 total assists on an average of 11.29 assists per set this past week. She dished out 39 assists without an error to lead the Wahine to a 42-kill performance on .363 hitting. UH committed just nine errors on 91 attacks. Lang didn’t commit an error in 76 attacks, good for a .513 assist percentage. She added a career-high six blocks, with eight digs, one kill and an ace. Lang finished with 40 assists and 13 digs against Cal State Fullerton for her 11th double-double of the season. She leads the conference with 1,011 total assists on a league-high 10.42 assists per set (27th in the NCAA).