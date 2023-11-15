comscore Dave Reardon: Lahainaluna showed what team, town are all about | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Dave Reardon: Lahainaluna showed what team, town are all about

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Lahainaluna’s Kuola Watson broke through for a touchdown against the Kapaa Warriors on Saturday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lahainaluna’s Kuola Watson broke through for a touchdown against the Kapaa Warriors on Saturday.

But the clock went to zero in Kapaa’s 29-28 victory with Lahainaluna possessing the ball at the Warriors’ 9-yard line. Read more

Previous Story
Iosepa Lyman is Punahou’s Handyman
Next Story
Scoreboard - Nov. 15, 2023

Scroll Up