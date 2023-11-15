Dave Reardon: Lahainaluna showed what team, town are all about
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:33 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lahainaluna’s Kuola Watson broke through for a touchdown against the Kapaa Warriors on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree