Letter: Place higher priority on protecting isle flora

The commentary on how we need to help animals affected by the recent droughts in Hawaii was great ("Feel kinship with animals: help wildlife out during drought," Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Nov. 9).

Although I definitely agree with the idea, we should be talking about the flora here in Hawaii, not just the fauna. Hawaii contains 44% of the United States' endangered and threatened plant life, whereas it only has 25% of the endangered animals.

What's more, to support and help animals, we need to help our plants, because animals depend on them for food and shelter. How are we supposed to help the animals of Hawaii when more than 100 plant species already have gone extinct, and more than 200 plant species are critically endangered?

We need to help the plants to help Hawaii.

Nayeli Cora
Waikiki