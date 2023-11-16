comscore Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Kapahulu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Kapahulu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Nov. 16, 2023
Two pedestrians were struck this evening by a vehicle in Kapahulu, Emergency Medical Services reported.

EMS responded at 6:15 p.m. to the collision at 134 Kapahulu Avenue involving two men in their 20s.

EMS personnel treated one man for serious injuries and transported him to a hospital, while the other did not need medical attention, EMS said.

