Kahuku beats Punahou, sets up first all-OIA state Open final | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kahuku beats Punahou, sets up first all-OIA state Open final

  • Today
  • Updated 12:08 a.m.
  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku’s Va’aimalae Fonoti streaked into the end zone for a touchdown on Friday.

    JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku’s Kingsley Ah You tried to turn the corner on Punahou on Friday night.

    JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Red Raiders, two-time defending Open Division state champions, outlasted ILH champion Punahou 28-16 on Friday night in the semifinal round of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships. Read more

