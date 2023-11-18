Kahuku beats Punahou, sets up first all-OIA state Open final

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kahuku gets another shot at Mililani.

The Red Raiders, two-time defending Open Division state champions, outlasted ILH champion Punahou 28-16 on Friday night in the semifinal round of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships. Big Red went back to basics, handing the ball to running back Va‘aimalae Fonoti 26 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns. It was quite a bounce-back after Kahuku struggled on the ground two weeks ago against Mililani in a 28-21 OIA title-game loss. Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho was not surprised.

“No, not really. That was part of the game plan. We know in all the battles we’ve had with Punahou, we’re able to run the ball, so we put the onus on the O-line and Malae,” he said. “Tala Esera, Gabe Sewell, Christopher Thee, Manu Olevao. My O-line coaches did a heck of a job tonight. Punahou made changes, shifts. Our coaches made changes on the line and we were able to execute.”

Fonoti was ready.

“Throughout the week, we knew we had to establish the run game and establish the pass game,” he said. “Coach Stuart (Carvalho) told us we have to take it up to 212 degrees. That’s the point where water boils. We had a great week of practice, so we’ve got to do that again and even better. It’s about preparation.”

Now Kahuku (11-2) and Mililani will play with a state title on the line for the first time. It is also the first all-OIA matchup in the Open final. The Trojans walloped Campbell 44-7 in the other semifinal on Friday. Kahuku’’s versatile weapon Kaimana Carvalho had two catches, including a 40-yard touchdown, and two interceptions. He also returned a kickoff 45 yards to set up a key Kahuku drive in the second half, and saved his team from disaster with two miraculous plays on bad punt snaps.

“The energy we had at practice, what happened the previous week, losing to Mililani just added fire to us. We were in the film room a lot. It’s all textbook stuff, getting able to play the routes and being in the right spot at the right time,” said Carvalho, who was healthy this week.

Kahuku had won 31 games in a row against Hawaii competition before the loss to Mililani. That defeat knocked Kahuku, which had upset defending national champion St. John Bosco in September, out of the national rankings. The loss forced Kahuku to get better.

“Just getting a win. In the state tournament, with high stakes, great teams, a win is a win. We’re very grateful to get a win and overcome a great Punahou team,” coach Carvalho said.

For Punahou, it was a battle of attrition. Key players like Astin Hange battled through injury. Hange, one of the most dynamic playmakers in the state, played through a sprained knee, faced extra coverage from Kahuku’s talented secondary, and didn’t have a reception until the second half. Kahuku’s mix of pre-snap looks kept talented Punahou QB Ty McCutcheon off balance, at least until the second half.

“Hats off to my defensive coaches. They were able to shore up, get back to the drawing board, and execute what the game plan was about,” Carvalho said.

Punahou (7-3) made an ILH title run with a mix of seniors and young first-year varsity players.

“We played hard to the finish of this game. A lot of things we didn’t execute properly. In the second half, Kahuku came out and did a great job executing, especially their run game,” Punahou coach Nate Kia said. “Hats off to them. We’ll look back on this season. It was a great season for us. A lot of young guys stepping up. We’re really proud of the effort. Guys taping themselves up. Alika Cavaco-Amoy, Astin Hange, both of them sprained knees and playing so hard. How they’ll be remembered for us is how hard they played for each other.”

After stopping Punahou near midfield on its opening series, Kahuku went to work. A patient, ground-heavy, 12-play, 73-yard drive — two completions and 10 rushes — culminated with a 10-yard TD run by Fonoti out of the jumbo formation. The drive consumed 6 minutes and 1 second.

Two snaps from scrimmage later, Punahou wide receiver Zion White broke free with a quick slant pass and raced up the middle of the field. He appeared to cross the goal line before fumbling, and the play was reviewed. However, it was ruled a fumble that bounced off the pylon and out of bounds — a touchback. Kahuku took possession at its 20-yard line with 2:22 left in the first half.

Punahou got a break moments later when Kahuku quarterback Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa fumbled inside the 5-yard line. Linebacker Cavaco-Amoy recovered and returned the ball to the 1-yard line. Iosepa Lyman scored two plays later to tie it at 7 with 5:45 remaining in the second quarter.

Kahuku again ate up a big chunk of the clock with a 13-play, 74-yard drive late in the first half. Kahuku had a chance to regain the lead, but Manoa Kahalepuna’s 23-yard field-goal try bounced off the cross bar and landed in the front of the goal post with four seconds to go in the first half.

Through one half, Kahuku dominated time of possession 16:51 to 7:09.

Kahuku opened the second half with a 30-yard kickoff return by Aidan Manutai, setting up a seven-play, 45-yard scoring drive. Fonoti barreled his way to 22 yards on five carries, and Tagovailoa-Amosa eluded two pass rushers to find Diezel Kamoku, who leaped for the 10-yard TD pass. Kahuku led 14-7 with 8:16 remaining in the third quarter.

After a Punahou three-and-out, Kahuku needed just two snaps to score again. Tagovailoa-Amosa fired a screen pass to Carvalho, who sprinted through the Buffanblu secondary and dragged tacklers over the goal line for a 40-yard TD. Kahuku led 21-7 with 5:44 to go in the third quarter.

Carson Beard’s 29-yard field goal cut Kahuku’s lead to 21-10 with 1:27 to go in the third stanza.

Punahou was in dire straits with Kahuku driving into the red zone, but a bad snap allowed Cavaco-Amoy to recover the football at the Buffanblu 19-yard line.

One play later, defensive lineman Hyrum Moors tipped a pass by McCutcheon that was intercepted by Manutai near the sideline. Three plays after that, Fonoti broke to the left pylon for a 12-yard TD. Kahuku led 28-10 with 7:32 remaining.

On the next Punahou series, Maximum Fonoimoana intercepted McCutcheon’s pass to give Kahuku the ball at the Buffanblu 45-yard line. Kahuku returned the favor. Tagovailoa-Amosa’s deep pass was picked off by Punahou safety Aiden Takuma to end the threat.

The Buffanblu added a final score. Noah Macapulay picked up his first four receptions in the game, including a 12-yard TD on fourth down and goal with 3:02 left.

Officials ruled that Punahou recovered the ensuing on-side kick, but the call was reversed. Buffanblu fans began to chant, “Ref, you suck!” After the play was reviewed, the ball went back to Punahou.

Two plays later, Carvalho, playing safety, intercepted a deep pass intended for Macapulay, all but sealing the win with 2:28 to go.

At John Kauinana Stadium

Kahuku (11-2) 7 0 14 7 — 28

Punahou (7-3) 0 7 3 6 — 16

KAH—Va’aimalae Fonoti 10 run (Manoa Kahalepuna kick)

PUN—Iosepa Lyman 1 run (Carson Beard kick)

KAH—Diezel Kamoku 10 pass from Tulilele Tagovailoa-Amosa (Zaden Mariteragi kick)

KAH—Kaimana Carvalho 40 pass from Tagovailoa-Amosa (Mariteragi kick)

PUN—FG Beard 29

KAH—Fonoti 12 run (Mariteragi kick)

PUN—Noah Macapulay 12 pass from Ty McCutcheon (pass failed)

RUSHING—Kahuku: Fonoti 26-155, Carvalho 3-14, Sheadon Kanoa 1-(minus 1), Tagovailoa-Amosa 8-(minus 3), Team 2-(minus 9). Punahou: Alai Williams 7-36, Lyman 3-8, McCutcheon 8-(minus 2), Team 1-(minus 5).

PASSING—Kahuku: Tagovailoa-Amosa 9-12-1-148. Punahou: McCutcheon 17-30-4-205.