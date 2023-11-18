GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii looks for 3rd win in a row at Wyoming

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.
The University of Hawaii football team will attempt to win its third straight game on the road against Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo.
In advance of today’s game the Rainbow Warriors (4-7, 2-4 Mountain West) practiced on Tuesday morning at the Ching Complex and then departed on a red-eye flight to Denver that evening. They stayed in a Fort Collins hotel, conducting three practices at French Field, before making the 1-hour, 15-minute drive to Laramie on Friday.
Wyoming (6-4, 3-3) is 6-0 at home this season.
Live updates from the game will follow below.
