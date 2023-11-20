Flood advisory in effect for Oahu

A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu as a weak cold front moves over the Hawaiian islands from the northwest today.

At 6:46 a.m., radar showed heavy rain falling over East Oahu at 0.5 to 1 inch per hour, according to the National Weather Service. A flood advisory was subsequently posted through 9:15 a.m. today.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Waiahole, Waikane, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Kaaawa, Aiea, Pearl City, Halawa, Kaneohe, Moanalua, Punaluu, Salt Lake, Mililani, Kalihi, Kaneohe Marine Base, Wahiawa, Maunawili, Hauula and Kailua.

“Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action,” NWS officials said in a bulletin this morning.

The advisory may need to be extended if flooding persists.

Forecasters said the cold front moving slowly down the island chain today is expected to stall over Maui County later today. Clouds and showers will develop from Kauai to Maui into Tuesday.

Newly returned tradewinds will be locally breezy today following the cold front from Kauai to Molokai, easing back to typical tradewind weather Tuesday through Friday.