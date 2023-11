Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A recent letter to the editor implied that all people are good, all people work hard, and that is what it takes to make peace (“Earnest desire, hard work will bring peace,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 17). Read more

A recent letter to the editor implied that all people are good, all people work hard, and that is what it takes to make peace (“Earnest desire, hard work will bring peace,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 17).

Let’s look at our own neighborhood. Headlines report a man was stabbed and burned in Manoa. A nurse was stabbed and killed on the Hawaii State Hospital grounds.

Let’s now address hard work. How many stores do we patronize with “Help Wanted” signs? If hard work and earnest desire are hard to find in our Hawaii nei, do you think you can find it in the Middle East, where Hamas has no value of life?

Strength, and good, powerful leadership, are what is needed. Our 2024 presidential election will help bring peace to our world.

Anthony M. Gairnese

Niu Valley

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter