Uncategorized Vital Statistics: Dec. 1-7, 2023 Dec. 11, 2023 Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Marriage licenses and birth certificates Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, Dec. 1-7 >> Elisha La‘iku Amina and MariahRichelle Kameakalimainalani Fukumoto >> Alexis Mae Badayos- Dela Cruz and Baylee La‘akeaokelii Lam Ho >> Mengxue Cao and Chengda Ji >> Jolyn Taienao Castro and Dean Duran Bodonia >> David Stanley Chaves and Claudia Cruz >> Logan Allen Closner and Allie Juliana Salinas >> Thomas Joseph Culler and Danya Elizabeth Bateman >> Ryan Kalani Gaba Domingo Jr. and Ariyana Uianelamekealohanamakou Graziano >> Jesus Miguel Duran and Tanya Williams >> Richard Marion Epting II and Kimberly Deann Davis >> Phillip Michael Esquibelgarcia and Paris Marie Cloutier >> Sidney Ronald Jimenez Sanchez and Astrid Lizzette Velasco >> Tara Lyndsey Kiyomi Kagimoto and Brandon Keolewa Rivera >> Brian Joseph Keener and Carlyn Marie Tan Nilooban >> Davinn Keauali‘i Kanaluha‘imaiokalani Kotrys and Erin Kaleinani Mawa Mendoza >> Landon Kenichi Nakaji and Thi Thanh Vo >> Nellie Lee Phillips and Arthur Lothario Shaw >> Abigail Elizabeth Pratt and Tyler James Morgan >> Samantha Mateo Rasay and Kennedy Kainoa Leslie Carlson >> Tessa Kathryn Reier and Matthew Stephen Patterson >> Chris Michael Keola Rodrigues and Vanessa Marie Kehaunani Ballena >> Timothy Patrick Ronak and Stacey Michelle Phillips >> Marc Gene Dizon Sacdalan and Amanda Lokelani Aki >> Jeremy Rei Shigekane and Anela Marie Vidinha >> Charles Ray Smith and Destinee Nicole Nevil >> Patty Youn Cha Tamashiro and Dwight Kiyoshi Mitsunaga >> Pona Tauai and Salvation Lucy Tamiano >> Kimerly Lushay Thomas and Fernando Alameda Rodriguez >> Michelle Mei Tolentino and Chestain Kaleonahe Monje >> Alia Emily Wong and Andreas Nydal >> Miki Agatha Boniquit Yamada and Charles Anthony Barone III BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, Dec. 1-7 >> Brandy Ivory Molina Batara >> Luna Renee Bell >> Margot Alexandra Brundage >> Blair Lynn Burgess >> Sullivan Drake Burnham >> Charlotte May Carroll >> Cataleya Sofia Chase >> Daystin Nalani Correa >> Emmanuel Kwabena Dei Jr. >> Bodhi Kai Dispoto-Moorhead >> Leif Allan Dow >> Helen Nicole Tran Escobar >> Amaiah Kamakanamaikalani Eugenio >> Rylan Conrad Labao Gavino >> Isla Jane Griffiths >> Bailey Hikari Gushi-Kaneshiro >> Otis Dude Hagar >> Nevaeli-Lena Wehilani Heldart >> Elias Anthony Hernandez >> Monroe Kealohi Huffine >> Alexander Clark Hursky >> Mirabel Marie Jude >> Kairyn Pohakupa‘a Alailima Key >> Sebastian Carias Lagud >> Adalyn Kamealani Laigo >> Cade Makanaoka‘oli‘oli Nobu Leaverton >> Hokuikekai Domingo Leong >> Ezekiel Adonis Kainalu Delos Santos Mendoza >> Colson Francis Miesch >> Eliza Marie Ming >> Sarai Kamaluonalani Mondala >> Rhyah Yaeko Morihara >> Masaru Diarmuid Moynihan >> Zyair Arius Fatutali’e Mozley >> Liam Grey Nelson >> Azalea Kauanoeanuhea Pabo >> Jack Ocean Paitsel >> William Takashi Pang >> Shaiden Vegas Kahiu Koapaka Paracuelles >> Aidan Roy Patton-Andaya >> Haweo Miyako Perry >> Louis Viet Pham >> Summer Rori Raven >> Joel David Renner >> Joel David Renner >> Josiah Raul Rodriguez Gopar >> Levi Kawika Lawrence Rowland >> Gael Andre Santiago Candelaria >> Liliana Nohealani Sendejas- Arcangel >> Arthur Pomaikai Shjegstad >> Kiana Han Smith >> Althea Marie Castillo Stennett >> Daxtyn Jay Vernon >> Elias Jerome Walker >> William James Weinroth >> Kamananeaomakali‘i Aimi Wellbrock >> Kane Xuanlai Wu >> Kailee Hana Yang >> Ty Duncan Kawika Yorio Previous Story On the Move: Amy Feeley-Austin Next Story Culture a big reason to keep Hawaiian Airlines’ identity