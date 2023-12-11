comscore Vital Statistics: Dec. 1-7, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Uncategorized

Vital Statistics: Dec. 1-7, 2023

  • Dec. 11, 2023

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­ ­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Amy Feeley-Austin
Next Story
Culture a big reason to keep Hawaiian Airlines’ identity

Scroll Up