Kauai woman, 37, located after going missing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Andrade was located today and is safe, police said in an update. Read more

UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.

Andrade was located today and is safe, police said in an update.

No further information was provided.

The Kauai Police Department in the release thanked the public for its assistance in locating the missing woman.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing since at least Sunday.

Police said a relative reported Karine Andrade, 37, of Kapaa, missing just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

She was last seen leaving her relative’s residence in a teal blue 2008 Honda Accord, with Hawaii license plate KZR122.

Andrade is 5-feet-2-inches tall and about 140 pounds, with green eyes and straight, reddish-colored hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatshorts. She has a distinct tattoo of a koi fish on her upper right arm.

Anyone with information about where Andrade is should call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or at cskauai.org.