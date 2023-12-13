Uncategorized Kauai woman, 37, located after going missing By Star-Advertiser staff Dec. 13, 2023 Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Andrade was located today and is safe, police said in an update. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. UPDATE: 2:15 p.m. Andrade was located today and is safe, police said in an update. No further information was provided. The Kauai Police Department in the release thanked the public for its assistance in locating the missing woman. PREVIOUS COVERAGE The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing since at least Sunday. Police said a relative reported Karine Andrade, 37, of Kapaa, missing just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. She was last seen leaving her relative’s residence in a teal blue 2008 Honda Accord, with Hawaii license plate KZR122. Andrade is 5-feet-2-inches tall and about 140 pounds, with green eyes and straight, reddish-colored hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatshorts. She has a distinct tattoo of a koi fish on her upper right arm. Anyone with information about where Andrade is should call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or at cskauai.org. Previous Story Woman, 44, gets 70 years for killing 2 bicyclists in Michigan Next Story Michigan elections director testifies in Trump electors case