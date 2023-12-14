comscore Letter: College students once knew how to coexist | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Uncategorized

Letter: College students once knew how to coexist

  • Dec. 14, 2023

When I moved into a college freshman dorm in 1980, among the 40 people on my floor, differences included being blind, Jewish, gay, a geek, a jock, a deadhead, a ROTC member and a mix of races. Read more

