Letter: College students once knew how to coexist

When I moved into a college freshman dorm in 1980, among the 40 people on my floor, differences included being blind, Jewish, gay, a geek, a jock, a deadhead, a ROTC member and a mix of races.

Nationalities included Indian, Japanese and Columbian. And you know what? No one gave a damn. We all studied hard (most were studying business or engineering) and on weekends, we all partied hard together at the local frats, or did a road trip to another college or university to party at a new location.

It seems that wokeness, inclusiveness and all the other things to make us get along, are not working out too well. I’m not sure if my kids would have a good experience at any college or university today.

Casey Cummings

Haleiwa

