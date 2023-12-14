Letter: Keiki Kalikimaka art beautiful and complex

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I just want to take a moment to congratulate all the young artists who are submitting drawings for the Keiki Kalikimaka designs you are putting on the front page. Read more

I just want to take a moment to congratulate all the young artists who are submitting drawings for the Keiki Kalikimaka designs you are putting on the front page.

They’re really quite beautiful and quite complex for children of that age. One hopes their futures are as bright as their designs.

They do us all proud here in Hawaii.

Glenn Emanuel

Kakaako

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter