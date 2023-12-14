Letter: State senators ignore good news about UH

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Are the three unnamed state senators mentioned by Dean Nakasone the same senators who have opposed practically every measure proposed by University of Hawaii President David Lassner for many years (“UH president Lassner has done a good job,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Dec. 12)?

They are dogged in their criticism based on what? Personal gripes? Lassner is not showy nor bombastic like a past president who need not to be named. Lassner did what had to be done, which has led to many accolades received by UH during perilous times. The UH law school has received many awards, as have other departments.

UH enrollment is up with the largest increase since 2010 (“UH enrollment sees uptick, community colleges lead the way,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Nov. 16). Native Hawaiian cultural practices are flourishing on campus.

For the greater community, I name two activities: surveys on water quality and gathering data on rainfall. The three senators should start reading the UH bulletins from which I got this information after a cursory glance.

Jean Toyama

Downtown Honolulu

