Letter: Turn contaminated area into park in Lahaina

  • Dec. 14, 2023

With the high readings of contamination from the Lahaina ash samples, is it time to consider converting the affected site to a park (“Elevated levels of toxins found in Lahaina ash, test results show,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 12)? Read more

