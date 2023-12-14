Uncategorized Letter: Turn contaminated area into park in Lahaina Dec. 14, 2023 Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! With the high readings of contamination from the Lahaina ash samples, is it time to consider converting the affected site to a park (“Elevated levels of toxins found in Lahaina ash, test results show,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 12)? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. With the high readings of contamination from the Lahaina ash samples, is it time to consider converting the affected site to a park (“Elevated levels of toxins found in Lahaina ash, test results show,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 12)? Cover the area quickly before strong winds spread the toxic chemical residue to adjacent areas that are unaffected by the fire. Turning the area into a park with sufficient fill/cover to remove any physical harm would be cheaper than trying to remove the contaminated soil and debris to rebuild the infrastructure. Honolulu covered the old refuse site at Ala Moana and the park currently is being enjoyed by the public. Any savings can be used to buy lots for homeowners and businesses that formerly occupied areas affected by the fire. They should be given priority as the government helps to develop a new area not touched by the fire. The cost of building a new town may be less expensive than trying to clear and rebuild the burnt-out areas of Lahaina. Mackenzie Carvalho Salt Lake EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Fix fee rules for ocean resources Next Story Off The News: Turn in fireworks, no questions asked