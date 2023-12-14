Letter: Turn contaminated area into park in Lahaina

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With the high readings of contamination from the Lahaina ash samples, is it time to consider converting the affected site to a park (“Elevated levels of toxins found in Lahaina ash, test results show,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 12)?

Cover the area quickly before strong winds spread the toxic chemical residue to adjacent areas that are unaffected by the fire. Turning the area into a park with sufficient fill/cover to remove any physical harm would be cheaper than trying to remove the contaminated soil and debris to rebuild the infrastructure.

Honolulu covered the old refuse site at Ala Moana and the park currently is being enjoyed by the public.

Any savings can be used to buy lots for homeowners and businesses that formerly occupied areas affected by the fire. They should be given priority as the government helps to develop a new area not touched by the fire. The cost of building a new town may be less expensive than trying to clear and rebuild the burnt-out areas of Lahaina.

Mackenzie Carvalho

Salt Lake

