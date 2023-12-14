Letter: Write with love, not with condemnation

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In these troubling times, Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh’s wisdom glows:

“We must learn to speak with love again. This is a thing that can be done in a practice community where brothers and sisters practice loving speech every day. There are pacifists who can write protest letters of great condemnation but who are incapable of writing a love letter. You have to write in such a way that the other person is receptive toward reading; you have to speak in such a way that the other person is receptive toward listening. If you do not, it is not worth the trouble to write or to speak. To write in such a way is to practice meditation.”

William Metzger

Manoa

