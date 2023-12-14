Zen temple in Kyoto welcomes visitors to its meditation space

KYOTO, Japan >> Tofukuji Temple in Kyoto features a large Zen meditation space that spans about 200 square meters. On Sunday mornings, the sound of a priest using a stick to strike the shoulders of zazen meditators echoes through the historic facility, counterpointing the tranquil, senko incense-infused atmosphere.
The 14th-century hall is the largest and oldest of its kind existing in the country. Most Sundays, people gather to meditate in the space from 6:30 a.m. With the easing of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a notable uptick in the number of tourists and foreign people taking part in recent sessions.
At such gatherings, a priest informs participants about zazen practices. Attendees then sit cross-legged on the floor with their eyes half-closed and meditate until an incense stick burns out.
“I was thinking about so many different things each day, and I craved a moment of clarity,” said a 24-year-old Kyoto-based artist who has been taking part in the sessions for five months. “I feel that the time I spend here is important.”
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.