comscore Lu and Oda lead Hawaii State Open | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Uncategorized

Lu and Oda lead Hawaii State Open

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

Moanalua products Shawn Lu and John Oda are locked in a tie heading into today’s second round of the Hawaii State Open at Kapolei Golf Course. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – December 14, 2023
Next Story
Scoreboard – December 15, 2023

Scroll Up