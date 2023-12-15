Lu and Oda lead Hawaii State Open

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Moanalua products Shawn Lu and John Oda are locked in a tie heading into today’s second round of the Hawaii State Open at Kapolei Golf Course. Read more

Lu and Oda both shot 67 in the first round to set up the final pairing. Lu was comfortably ahead before bogeying the 17th and 18th holes. Oda parred his final eight holes and both golfers shot 33 on the front and 34 on the back.

Lu will tee off for the second round today at 8 a.m., with Oda going off at 8:10 a.m. Corey Kozuma of Aiea is third a shot behind, Mililani’s Jared Sawada is fourth at 69 and four others shot a 70.

Lance Taketa of Hilo and Kailua’s Damien Jamilla lead the senior flight with a 74 and Tad Lawson of Kailua-Kona tops the amateur flight after a 77.

Marissa Chow leads the three-player women’s competition with a 70, nine strokes better than Arianna Ball.