Rape suspect, 69, released in Waipahu

Police released a 69-year-old man arrested Saturday for allegedly raping a 33-year-old woman in Waipahu.
The Honolulu Police Department updated the police report today.
The man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman in Waipahu at 1:20 p.m. Saturday.
Officers arrested the suspect at 1:44 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault.
He was released pending investigation at 2:20 p.m. Saturday.
