Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Invasive species are sometimes quaint oddities, but time after time they prove to be destructive to our quality of life and our natural resources (“Speed up action on invasive pests,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Dec. 12).

The Hawaii Department of Agriculture is failing us by proving that it cannot get its act together to stem the spread of little fire ants and coconut rhinoceros beetles, despite recognizing that these pests are moved around the islands primarily by people, not by nature. Didn’t we learn our lesson from cane toads, axis deer, giant African snails and coqui frogs?

I can only wonder how this agency will respond to news that brown tree snakes are suddenly showing up in Central Oahu, or a new plant disease is killing our plumeria. Remember that prevention and eradication is key. Otherwise, goodbye paradise.

Robert Schmidt

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter