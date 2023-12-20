comscore Maui police seek help finding missing Waiehu woman | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui police seek help finding missing Waiehu woman

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT Maui Police are seeking the public’s help locating Maelynne Mollena, 56, of Waiehu. She has been reported missing since Tuesday night.

    Maui Police are seeking the public’s help locating Maelynne Mollena, 56, of Waiehu. She has been reported missing since Tuesday night.

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman named Maelynne Mollena.

Police said Mollena, 56, of Waiehu, was reported missing on Tuesday night by her family after she failed to return home from a walk on Saturday.

She was last seen walking along Waiehu Beach Road early Saturday morning.

Police said Mollena does not have a vehicle or cell phone, and her family is concerned for her safety and well-being.

She is described as 5-foot-4 inches tall, about 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what type of clothing and footwear she was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information should contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it’s an emergency, dial 9-1-1 and refer to MPD report #23-038054.

