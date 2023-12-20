State Rep. John Mizuno named new homeless coordinator

State Rep. John Mizuno, who has used his own money to fly homeless people back to reunite with families on the mainland, was named today to be the state’s new homeless coordinator.

Asked if he would be an advocate for the homeless, Mizuno said, “It’s for humanity. It’s the right thing to do.”

Mizuno, (D-Kamehameha Heights-Kalihi Valley), worked to create the concept of homeless “safe zones,” which morphed into “ohana zones” and has since become reality in the form of tiny-home kauhale under then-Lt. Gov. Josh Green, who plans more across the state, starting next on Middle Street.

As a legislator, Mizuno worked to leverage federal Medicaid funds to house Hawaii’s homeless, saving the state millions.

He and Green have known each other for two decades going back to when Green was first elected to the state House.

Green called Mizuno “a fierce advocate for people in need.”

With a hand on Mizuno’s shoulder, Green characterized their relationship as “good friends. We’re buddies.”

Mizuno was Green’s first choice to replace James Koshiba, who will return to his philanthropic work with the homeless but remain an advisor to Green on homelessness.

Green thanked Koshiba and said it was difficult for him to transition from philanthropy to government but Koshiba was instrumental in moving the kauhale concept forward.

Mizuno — known in the Legislature for his fashion sense — wore a suit and glasses as he was introduced by Green, who said Mizuno’s relationship with churches and places of worship would be key to expanding more kauhale.

“We’re really lucky to have John,” Green said. “Congratulations, buddy.”

Mizuno told reporters in Green’s fifth-floor Capitol conference room, “there’s no secret sauce to homelessness.”

Like states around the country, previous administrations have been unable to solve homelessness, Mizuno said.

But, Mizuno said, “Our governor is thinking outside the box. … We’re trying to change history and be epic about that.”

Mizuno said he told state House Speaker Scott Saiki that he plans to resign from the Legislature on Jan. 2 to join Green’s administration, which will lead to another appointment by Green to find Mizuno’s replacement.

Last week, Green appointed Tyson Miyake — a Maui High School graduate and former chief of staff to then-Mayor Michael Victorino — to the state House representing Wailuku-Waikapu on Maui.

Miyake replaces Troy Hashimoto, whom Green appointed to represent Wailuku-Kahului-Waihee in the Senate after Gil Keith-Agaran resigned in October to represent victims of the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires.