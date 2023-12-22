Letter: Trump’s genius? Gaining power at others’ expense

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding Stephen Hinton’s letter (“Anti-Trumpers’ angst is amusing,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 19): My angst is amusing? Read more

Regarding Stephen Hinton’s letter (“Anti-Trumpers’ angst is amusing,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 19): My angst is amusing? Angst is extreme emotional turmoil. This is the genius of Donald Trump, who gains power and makes money by telling his followers to hate, thus telling supporters to take pleasure in the emotional pain of someone who disagrees with their opinion.

There is no evidence or reason to doubt that citizens who sat on grand juries that heard evidence saw reasons to indict Mr Trump. When any person continues to believe the Big Lie about the 2020 election results, then the Logic of Lies leads him to conclude all charges must be political persecution.

Sara Marshall

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter