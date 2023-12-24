Man injured in apparent stabbing at Lanakila District Park

A man described as in his 40s is in serious condition after an apparent stabbing at Lanakila District Park today just before 11 a.m.

The man was reportedly stabbed multiple times in the thoracic area, which is located at the base of the neck, according to an Emergency Medical Services report at 10:40 a.m. He was treated for life-threatening injuries and transported to a trauma center for further treatment. His identity was not immediately released.

No other details were immediately available.