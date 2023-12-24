Letter: Biden policies weak; Trump would protect

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Interesting to witness the trending by the majority of the voting public finally realizing the phoniness of the Biden administration; this, in addition to also finally realizing how much of a leader Joe Biden isn’t. His policies are ruining this country. The USA has never been viewed as so weak and ineffectual as under his administration.

What’s even more interesting is the speaking out of both sides of their mouth by those who supposedly espouse democracy — saying if Donald Trump gets elected, democracy will be finished.

Ask yourself: How did Trump get elected the first time? It was democracy. And how will he get elected the second time? Again, it is called democracy.

Finally, the public is finally realizing the mainstream media’s (MSM) obvious slant in supporting the self-destructing of this great nation by those in power. Viewer ratings seem to be ever decreasing for the MSM.

Plus, “the swamp” is so afraid of Trump that it is doing everything it can to avoid a second Trump presidency; on the other hand, the public wants someone to protect us the taxpayers/upright citizens who love this country.

Don Clark

Aiea

