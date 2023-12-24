Uncategorized Letter: Biden policies weak; Trump would protect Today Updated 12:39 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Interesting to witness the trending by the majority of the voting public finally realizing the phoniness of the Biden administration; this, in addition to also finally realizing how much of a leader Joe Biden isn’t. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Interesting to witness the trending by the majority of the voting public finally realizing the phoniness of the Biden administration; this, in addition to also finally realizing how much of a leader Joe Biden isn’t. His policies are ruining this country. The USA has never been viewed as so weak and ineffectual as under his administration. What’s even more interesting is the speaking out of both sides of their mouth by those who supposedly espouse democracy — saying if Donald Trump gets elected, democracy will be finished. Ask yourself: How did Trump get elected the first time? It was democracy. And how will he get elected the second time? Again, it is called democracy. Finally, the public is finally realizing the mainstream media’s (MSM) obvious slant in supporting the self-destructing of this great nation by those in power. Viewer ratings seem to be ever decreasing for the MSM. Plus, “the swamp” is so afraid of Trump that it is doing everything it can to avoid a second Trump presidency; on the other hand, the public wants someone to protect us the taxpayers/upright citizens who love this country. Don Clark Aiea EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Beware consequences of political actions, choices