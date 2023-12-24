comscore Letter: Fireworks’ blasts are terrifying too many | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Uncategorized

Letter: Fireworks’ blasts are terrifying too many

  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

As a new mother and a guardian to three cats, I’m begging my fellow kamaaina: Please, stop setting off fireworks. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Beware consequences of political actions, choices

Scroll Up