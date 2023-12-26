A tale of two tisanes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

These two tisanes — or herbal teas — in their festive tones would offer the teetotalers at your New Year’s Eve party a refreshing way to ring in the new year.

The first is made from the calyces (sepals), not the petals, of the hibiscus sabdariffa flower, also known as roselle or jamaica. To help retain the vitamin C content, cold brewing is recommended.

The second is a spicy, earthy infusion of ginger and turmeric. Depending on the turmeric, the tea will range from light yellow to gold in color. The piperine in black pepper is often paired with the curcumin in turmeric to increase effectiveness. Together these can have anti-inflammatory properties.

Red Hibiscus Tisane

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup jamaica/sorelle/dried red hibiscus

• 1 cinnamon stick

• 1 tablespoon golden raisins

• 1 quart water

• 3-4 tablespoons sugar

Directions:

Put the jamaica in a strainer to shake out any dust, then rinse with water. Place in a glass jar with a lid. Add cinnamon stick, raisins and water. Cover. Let sit at room temperature to brew for 24 hours.

Using a strainer, pour brew into another container to remove the solids, pressing on them to extract as much liquid as possible. Add sugar and stir until dissolved. Chill.

Serve in clear glasses with ice cubes to show oﬀ the deep red hue.

Serves 4-6.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 4 servings and 4 tablespoons sugar): 50 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 10 mg sodium, 13 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 13 g sugar, 0 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

Ginger & Turmeric Tisane Ingredients:

• 5 green cardamom pods, slightly crushed

• 1 cinnamon stick

• 6 cups water

• 2 ounces thinly sliced fresh ginger (washed well, unpeeled; roughly 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons)

• 1 1/2 ounces (about 1/2 cup or a 6-inch piece) turmeric

• 3-4 grinds black pepper along with the ginger and turmeric

• 1/2 cup of washed basil leaves (Greek, sweet or Thai)

• Juice of 1 lemon

• Sweetener, to taste

Directions:

Put cardamom pods and cinnamon in water in a pot; bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Add ginger, turmeric slices and black pepper; simmer 15 minutes.

Lightly pound basil leaves, then add to pot; simmer 5 more minutes. Let cool. Add lemon juice, then sweeten to taste. Chill.

Serve in a clear glass with ice cubes to enjoy the shades of yellow.

Serves 6-8.

Approximate nutrient Analysis per serving for ginger and turmeric tisane (based on 6 servings and not including sweetener): 5 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 10 mg sodium, 1 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 0 g sugar, 0 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.