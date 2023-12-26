New Year, New Eats

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Those who have those “new year, new me” goals at the top of their New Year’s resolutions list will be happy to find that achieving them just got easier with two words: meal plans.

Individuals now have the option of picking up these nutritionally balanced dishes, or have the food delivered right to their doorstep.

For those that want to start off the new year on a healthy note, check out what these meal service plans around Oahu have to offer.

Aina Meals

Owners Jeff Deutschmann and Alejandro Enderica first created Aina Meals in March 2018.

“We embarked on a mission to craft nourishing, delectable and fresh meals for our friends, family and community,” states Deutschmann.

“Our aim was to provide a service brimming with diversity, catering to various dietary preferences and overflowing with scrumptiousness.”

Aina Meals carried out its mission by offering 21 distinct meals each week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The biz introduces a new menu every week. Popular items include its pad Thai, teriyaki steak, chicken shawarma, to name a few.

The biz draws inspiration for its meals from global culinary traditions and then adds a health-conscious twist to each one. It utilizes healthy ingredients like almond flour, along with wholesome fats such as avocado oil, cold-pressed olive oil, coconut oil and ghee butter.

To order, customers can visit the business’s website and select the meal plan they desire. Then, choose either to pick up from Aina Meal’s specified locations or have it delivered to their home for an additional cost.

Visit ainameals.com or call 808-727-0000.

808 Meal Prep

808 Meal Prep (500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 5G) provides patrons with customizable meals and weekly specials tailored to dietary needs. The biz offers keto, vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free options.

One of the business’s most popular keto dishes is its Cajun shrimp and sausage served on a bed of cauliflower rice. Customers can rest assured that they’ll never get tired of eating the same meals, as its rotating chef’s menu changes every 10 days.

Visit the website to order meals or join weekly subscriptions (only regular menu items are available). Or, place an a la carte order (one-time order). 808 Meal Prep’s subscription program is customizable to fit the number of meals patrons prefer and days they want it delivered.

Pickup orders are usually ready at 6:30 p.m. Delivery is always in the evening between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Visit 808mealprephi.com or call 808-294-7216.

Hibachi Honolulu Market

Located in the heart of Kakaako, Hibachi Honolulu Market (514 Keawe St.) offers bentos, poke, sandwiches and, of course, meal prep boxes. As its prep meals change monthly, customers can expect a wide array of options this coming year.

According to the biz, the “Hibachi At Home” prepared meal service is designed for everyone. Its weekly individually packaged and portioned meals focus on health, convenience and ease. The refrigerated meals are available for pick up. All customers have to do is heat them up, and they’re ready to eat. The menu for this service is updated monthly.

Popular prepared meal items include its Tex-Mex box containing Hibachi’s famous dry-rub chicken, cilantro lime pilaf, charred corn, black beans, caramelized red peppers and onions; and its kalbi steak with soy-braised shiitake mushrooms, roasted sweet potatoes and roasted garlic broccoli.

Visit hibachihonolulumarket.com or call 808-762-0845.

The Happy Bento

The Happy Bento is the perfect place for those looking to have nutritionist-designed, chef-prepared meals sent straight to their doorstep. It’s ideal for kupuna, new parents or those on a strict diet due to doctor’s orders. The Happy Bento also provides healthy and delicious USDA-compliant school lunches to keiki using locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Its founder and nutritionist, Deanna Cornelius, started her nutrition profession at The Queen’s Medical Center more than 20 years ago and started The Happy Bento as a result of seeing the need for home-delivered healthy meals.

All meals are complete with protein, starches like brown rice and fresh vegetables. Its most popular items include the kalbi ribs, pepper steak and lasagna. The biz occasionally adds items and is currently working on adding beef stew to the menu.

The Happy Bento offers free delivery with a minimum of four menu items. Deliveries are made 3-6 p.m. (depending on daily volume) Sundays through Fridays

Visit thehappybento.com to place an order or call 808-847-2523.

Fit4You

Fit4You (237 Kalihi St.) is locally owned and operated by husband-andwife team of fitness coach Ben Caravalho and chef Amelia.

The biz offers healthy, gourmet, affordable and convenient prepared meals that are fit for any lifestyle.

Its weekly alternating menu boasts a variety of flavorful and nutritionally balanced dishes using the freshest ingredients.

Entree options include beef, chicken, turkey, seafood and occasionally a vegan selection as well.

Customer favorites include shredded kalua chicken breast with Okinawan dairy-free mashed potatoes and sauteed Brussels with onions; peppercorn sirloin with herbed butter, summer roasted veggies and dairy-free Yukon Gold mashed potatoes; and lemon dill salmon with rice pilaf and spring veggies.

Ordering is open Tuesdays through Saturdays for a following Monday delivery order.

Fit4You has two pickup locations available for added convenience — one at its kitchen (located at its storefront) and at Muscle Inc. (98-199 Kamehameha Hwy. Ste. H1) in Aiea.

Visit fit4youhi.com or call 808-744-5346.

Malama Meals Oahu

Malama Meals Oahu (1130 N. Nimitz Hwy. Ste. C110) “makes eating easy, convenient and tasty,” according to owner Lauren Schultz.

It offers a five-week rotating menu that comprises lean proteins, complex carbs, homemade sauces and lots of fresh vegetables.

“We believe you eat with your eyes first, so all of our meals are not only visibly appealing but are seriously ono,” says Schultz.

The biz provides pre-set plates, custom meals using its Build-A-Meal feature, items by the pound and more. Customers know exactly what they’re eating, as ingredients and nutritional information are listed on every plate.

Delivery is available for most of the island for a flat rate and free pick-up is available from Malama Meals Oahu’s kitchen in town or at Powerhouse Gym (98-199 Kamehameha Hwy.) in Aiea.

Visit the business’s website to view its current menu, pricing, delivery areas and to place an order.

Call 808-913-0435 or go online to malamamealsoahu.com.