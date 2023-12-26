Newborn infant abandoned in Kahala, police say

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu police are investigating the case of an abandoned baby in Kahala on Saturday night.

Police spokeswoman Sarah Yoro said in a brief response to questions concerning this incident: “The case is classified as abandonment of a child. No arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.”

Emergency Medical Services responded to a 911 call of a newborn girl discovered in Kahala Saturday night.

The call came in at 11:30 p.m., and EMS personnel were flagged down at an address on Waialae Avenue.

Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said: “She was in somebody’s arms,” when EMS personnel arrived.

The infant was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

News reports say a resident, who witnessed the woman giving birth and placing the baby in a trash bin, called 911 and retrieved the child.