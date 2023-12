Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s a new variant of COVID-19 in Hawaii, providing one more reason to take precautions against infection, particularly in this holiday season full of interactions. The JN.1, named a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization on Dec. 19, is the fastest-multiplying coronavirus variant to emerge over the past two years, with notable changes from its predecessor, omicron. The good news, though, is that the latest boosters provide protection against it.

Those who are not vaccinated will be more vulnerable to this variant, scientists predict. JN.1 is more transmissible and evades some immune protections more easily. As a result, it’s magnifying the year-end wave of COVID that accompanies school vacations and get-togethers — occasions for people to mingle and pass each other colds, flu and viruses, including COVID. As of Dec. 18, testing data shows that JN.1 has grown to be responsible for about 44% of all new cases, up from just 7.5% as of Nov. 25.

For those who still haven’t pursued vaccines for COVID, flu or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) — all of which have infectious peaks at about this time — it is not too late. During this holiday season, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urges all who haven’t sought out the latest vaccines to do it now. Vaccinations can easily be obtained at many local drugstores.

All must be mindful of the need to protect our family and community members, and use protective measures to avoid infecting or becoming infected.

This year, vaccines are available to protect against COVID-19, flu and RSV, tamping down prospects of a “tripledemic.” These vaccines protect against contracting illnesses, and also protect others by reducing the possibility of contagion.

Those not yet vaccinated or who are at high risk of severe disease, as well as those who may have been exposed to infection, should wear a proper mask, such as one rated N95 — particularly in crowded spaces, such as airports and grocery stores, or anyplace where there is exposure to others who are coughing and sneezing.

Perhaps most importantly: If you’re sick, stay home. Please.

The elderly, infants, pregnant women, the immunocompromised and those with chronic illness are most vulnerable to these infections. Even a common cold can be serious to a person in a weakened condition. Isolating oneself when ill and wearing a mask makes for a safer community, so do your part to reduce spread. No one wants to spend the first weeks of the year sick or in a hospital ward.

Unfortunately, Americans are lagging in getting protective vaccinations this year. Only about 42% of U.S. adults had sought flu shots by December, according to the CDC. Worse, only about 18% have had the updated COVID-19 shot, which became available in September. Just 17% of adults ages 60 and older had sought shots against RSV, which can be dangerous for infants and older people.

Meanwhile, on Oahu, where 292 positive COVID tests were reported between Dec. 18 and Dec. 25, there’s been a slight uptick in the average number of daily cases reported, up one to 43. And these results don’t even include positives detected by at-home test kits.

Getting vaccinated this weekend won’t boost immunity by New Year’s Day — it takes about two weeks for protective effects to fully develop. But those who are vaccinated are better protected against long COVID. And vaccinations will kick in soon enough to protect against infection during the next wave that’s building from Christmas gatherings.

We’re heading into the weekend of “peak COVID,” according to predictions based on the trajectory of current infections tracked by the CDC. So, if ever there was a time to take precautions, it’s now.