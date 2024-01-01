Man, 59, dies in vehicle crash on Kahekili Highway in Kaneohe

A 59-year-old man died after crashing his vehicle on Kahekili Highway in Kaneohe Sunday night.
According to a Honolulu Police Department report, the motorist was driving south on Kahekili Highway when at about 9:33 p.m.”for unknown reasons, he traveled left of the roadway onto the grassy median, crossed over the northbound lanes and down a slight embankment, and collided into a tree.”
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision, police said.
This was the 57th traffic fatality on Oahu in 2023, compared with 56 in 2022, HPD said.
