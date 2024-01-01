Woman, 39, seriously injured in shooting on Moanalua Freeway

A 39-year-old woman was seriously hurt this morning after being shot on a Moanalua Freeway exit, authorities said.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said paramedics responded after 7 a.m. and treated the woman “with advanced life support who suffered multiple apparent gun shot wounds and continued treatment en route to an emergency room.”
Honolulu police dispatch responded at 7:17 a.m. to a report of an aggravated assault on the eastbound airport exit from the freeway in Aiea. Police closed the exit as the investigated.
———
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.