Woman, 39, seriously injured in shooting on Moanalua Freeway

A 39-year-old woman was seriously hurt this morning after being shot on a Moanalua Freeway exit, authorities said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said paramedics responded after 7 a.m. and treated the woman “with advanced life support who suffered multiple apparent gun shot wounds and continued treatment en route to an emergency room.”

Honolulu police dispatch responded at 7:17 a.m. to a report of an aggravated assault on the eastbound airport exit from the freeway in Aiea. Police closed the exit as the investigated.

