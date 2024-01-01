Letter: In dangerous world, U.S. needs strong military

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In his letter, Robert H. Stiver opines that the U.S. must lead on peace instead of military ways (“Instead of military ways, U.S. must lead on peace,” Star Advertiser, Dec. 27).

It would be nice if we did not need a strong (and expensive) military to establish and maintain peace around the world so Americans and others may work, travel, trade and live safely and in peace.

Unfortunately, the world is occupied by many tyrants, dictators and terrorists who want to bully and destroy America and kill Americans whenever and wherever they can. Whenever we do not recognize this, American civilians and military are killed, kidnapped and/or detained illegally.

To guarantee our safety and independence, we do not only need a strong military, but we need a leader who will use the military effectively and efficiently to prevent us from having to go to war.

Presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump called this concept “peace through strength.” As an aside, Trump was the only president in modern U.S. history who did not get America into a “new” war.

Russel Noguchi

Pearl City

