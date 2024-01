Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I couldn’t agree more with Amy Hood’s New York Times article, “Still in love with Waikiki” (Star-Advertiser, Dec. 23). I have visited Oahu annually for the past 30 years and find “aloha” and the “aloha spirit” most everywhere.

Stanton, a server at the Royal Hawaiian, Kailani a worker at Fort Ruger Market, Preecha at Colony Surf, the Kapena ohana (wherever they are playing), Fouad at Oahu Country Club and countless others have demonstrated aloha. Simple and real, yet fully conveyed. There are also many places that remain my “go to” spots when looking for old Hawaii and that nostalgic feeling: Waioli Tea Room, La Mariana Sailing Club, Banyan Tree at the Moana, Mai Tai Bar at the Royal Hawaiian, Halekulani, Liliha Bakery, Leonard’s, and on and on. Many great old spots and new ones, too.

But what makes Waikiki so special to me are the beautiful people we have come to know there. Don’t fall for the “Waikiki is all glass and concrete” line. There is much more, and it’s most everywhere there.

Mike Woolsey

Torrance, Calif.

