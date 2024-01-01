Editorial | Letters Letter: Oahu’s property taxes low, fund array of needs Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In response to the complaints about rising Honolulu property taxes: Have any of these complainers checked to see what other U.S. cities’ property tax rates are? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In response to the complaints about rising Honolulu property taxes: Have any of these complainers checked to see what other U.S. cities’ property tax rates are? If they had, they might have learned that Honolulu’s are the lowest in the country. Our tax money funds the police, fire department and infrastructure, none of which would serve us better with decreased budgets. Francesca Passalacqua St. Louis Heights EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Taking Trump off ballot is justified