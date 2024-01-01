comscore Letter: Oahu’s property taxes low, fund array of needs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Oahu’s property taxes low, fund array of needs

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In response to the complaints about rising Honolulu property taxes: Have any of these complainers checked to see what other U.S. cities’ property tax rates are? Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Taking Trump off ballot is justified

Scroll Up