Letter: Oahu’s property taxes low, fund array of needs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In response to the complaints about rising Honolulu property taxes: Have any of these complainers checked to see what other U.S. cities’ property tax rates are? Read more

In response to the complaints about rising Honolulu property taxes: Have any of these complainers checked to see what other U.S. cities’ property tax rates are? If they had, they might have learned that Honolulu’s are the lowest in the country.

Our tax money funds the police, fire department and infrastructure, none of which would serve us better with decreased budgets.

Francesca Passalacqua

St. Louis Heights

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter