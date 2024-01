Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s coastal environments are cleaner today because of the tireless work Dean Otsuki devoted to the nonprofit he co-founded in 2006, Beach Environmental Awareness Campaign Hawaii (B.E.A.C.H.). Read more

Hawaii’s coastal environments are cleaner today because of the tireless work Dean Otsuki devoted to the nonprofit he co-founded in 2006, Beach Environmental Awareness Campaign Hawaii (B.E.A.C.H.). Otsuki, who died Dec. 8 at age 61, co-founded B.E.A.C.H. with wife Suzanne Frazer.

The nonprofit studied sources of the plastic-based “forever trash” in coastal areas, identifying cigarette butts, balloon remnants, plastic bags and polystyrene foam containers as common culprits, and protected coastal environments with education, plastic-reduction and litter-prevention campaigns, and community cleanups.