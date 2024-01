Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With help from a federal grant, the city will launch a 2024 study of automobile and bicycle flow plus pedestrian safety concerns for highly used corridors in Honolulu. It’ll help plan street improvements to make areas safer.

Modifications will be planned for Honolulu’s seven busiest roadways — Beretania, South King, Young, Piikoi and Kaheka streets, Kapiolani Boulevard and Wilder Avenue — as part of the $2 million project, with $1.67 million coming from President Biden’s 2021 infrastructure bill.

It can’t happen soon enough: In Honolulu, pedestrian deaths spiked by nearly 40% between 2009 and 2018, rising to an average of 21 deaths annually.