Commercial activity lands at Kawaihapai Airfield

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021 The operation of Kawaihapai Airfield, formally known as Dillingham Airfield, will remain open for commercial activities with a 50-year lease extension.

An agreement that would allow commercial activity to continue at a North Shore airfield is finally in negotiations after the Army agreed to authorize a 50-year lease. Read more

