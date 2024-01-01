Vital Statistics: Dec. 21-28, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 21-28
>> Isaiah Kaiminaauao Batalona and Lehuanani Kaleikaumaka Alakai
>> Adam Manuel Batimana and Lailanie Renae Deguzman-Javier
>> Daniel Atlee Boarder and Laura Elizabeth Chumah
>> Andrea Cabral Brott and John-Phillip Burgey
>> Joshua Phillip Buchanan and Shayna Peterzell
>> Derrick James Malik Chaffin and Sharina Kate Taneca Marzan
>> Junxian Chen and Fangyuan Chen
>> Kaile Hanohano pali uli i ka ua noe, e na pali lele koa’e ula, o pali ke kua mahina ke alo Miyuki De Soto and Kekamamakoaa Ka‘ilihou Kaleilani Kamohali‘i Caceres
>> Thomas Ernst and Nadine Elisabeth Petermuller
>> Chaynna Ann Pualani-Kameaiomakamae Guinto and Ryan Charles Riggio
>> Joji Kohjima and Jacy-Lynn Moana Letisha Colipano
>> Brooklyn Daine McColey-Tuttle and Michael Dominic Rollings
>> Samuel Lewis McGrath and Crystal Nicole Ashworth
>> Celia Rose Meyer and Joshua Tearle Jaffe
>> Jermain Matthew Aguigui Pangelinan and Britney Marie Iglesias Manibusan
>> Shelaina Paige Rizzo and Slater Wade Robinson
>> Matthew Aaron Robb and Raeghan Marie Johnsom
>> Bruno Rossi Gil and Kalyandra Alves Da Silva
>> Eric William Schneider and Yang Hong
>> Carl Joseph Siegel and Mercedes L. Solt
>> Xinhao Song and Qinyi Xu
>> Ave Mikaela Spencer and Matthew Adam Dang
>> Stephanie Marie Jacob Suyhogo and Lex Christopher Pantia Andaya
>> Diego Emiliano Tapia and Lorelei Adelle Laughlin
>> Taylor Nicole Vickery and William Ellis White III
>> Cheyenne Hoonani Kahimaluokameakiekieloa Wahilani and Douglas Kamanu Keliikuli
>> Yuan Wang and Shuyan Bai
>> Xue Yang and Zuohui Fu
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 21-28
>> Alamea Lemasani Ka Mea ‘Imi Tavares Bitanga
>> Pomai Sina Amituana’i Ho’omana Tavares Bitanga
>> Makena Stella Bjerenius
>> Luna Liara Leilani Clark
>> Clara Wai Ying Denzer
>> Natalia Josephine Gilbert
>> Zayden Brett Hill
>> Theodore Atlas Karasevich
>> Joseph Makanaokeakua Khamphou Mendonza
>> Hadley Fae Mickelsen
>> Ayla-Melia Kohaku Miyasato
>> Hemaima ‘Elenoa Kaiaookamaliemekealohapumehana Shortland
>> Coen Nicholas Tabisola
>> Lexton-James Maikinohiokalaho‘oulukeolaamekealoha White
