NFL Islanders

  Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Tied for the team lead with 10 tackles, four of them solo, in the loss to the Bills. Tavai was injured in the third quarter but played the next drive and had three tackles in six plays, including his lone tackle for loss. Read more

