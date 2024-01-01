NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Tied for the team lead with 10 tackles, four of them solo, in the loss to the Bills. Tavai was injured in the third quarter but played the next drive and had three tackles in six plays, including his lone tackle for loss.

Tavai went over 100 tackles in a season for the first time in his career with 104, he is just the third former Hawaii player to reach the century mark behind Rich Miano (3) and Pisa Tinoisamoa (1).

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints receiver: Came off the bench but wasn’t one of the 10 receivers to be targeted in the win over the Buccaneers.

It was the first time in three weeks Kirkwood didn’t get a look from his quarterback.

>> Ilm Manning, Panthers offensive line: Was declared inactive in his first game with the team since being signed off the 49ers practice squad.

Carolina was shut out by Jacksonville and allowed six sacks and had only 57 rushing yards.

>> Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts punter: Booted the ball three times for an average of 49.7 yards in the win over the Raiders.

He also served as holder for Matt Gay’s three field goals and two extra points. Sanchez is five games away from becoming the 19th former Hawaii player to appear in 100 NFL games.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman,Chargers safety: Started in the loss to the Broncos, collecting a solo and assisted tackle. Gilman batted down two passes (the first time with multiple PDs in a game) but was flagged for pass interference on fourth-and-1 with 12:52 remaining in the game and the Chargers trailing 10-6.

Gilman is a free agent after the season and is not expected to be retained when the franchise hires a new general manager.

“That’s the business we signed up for,” Gilman told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s a little nuts, yeah, but we all know this is part of the deal. It’s a risky business, I guess you could say.”

KEAAU

>> Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ravens offensive line: Was inactive in the blowout of the Dolphins.

He has been on the active roster all season but still hasn’t appeared in a game.

There are only two offensive lineman drafted ahead of the sixth rounder in the 2023 draft who haven’t played yet, fourth rounders Braeden Daniels of Washington and Arizona’s Jon Gaines. Four linemen selected after him have made their professional debuts.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Panthers linebacker: Started at linebacker and had two solo tackles in the loss to the Jaguars. He opened the game with a 47-yard kickoff and then stayed on the field and tackled Travis Etienne on the first play from scrimmage. It was the only time Carolina kicked off in the game.

Grugier-Hill played in his 114th NFL game, tying Kahuku tight end Itula Mili for 15th most by a player born in Hawaii.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started and had four tackles, three solo, in the win over the Raiders. He hit quarterback Aidan O’Connel three times, including a sack in the second quarter. It was his seventh sack of the season and 60th of his career. His 75 tackles this season is a career high.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Made four field goals and two extra points in the win over the Titans. He was good from 28, 38, 27 and 51 yards, the second time in three weeks, and third time this season, he has had four field goals.

He has not missed a kick since Week 2. He also handled seven kickoffs, getting a touchback each time.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Came off the bench but wasn’t targeted in the loss to the Chiefs.

It was the first time in three games that he wasn’t targeted and was targeted eight times in his previous game when Ja’Marr Chase was out with an injury.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor expected to get Iosivas the ball no matter who was suited up.

“He did some good things and positive things that we’re going to continue to build on because he’ll continue to be a big part of what we do going forward,” Taylor told profootballnetwork.com

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Steelers offensive line: Played his usual role on special teams in the win over the Seahawks.

The starting offensive line paved the way for 202 yards rushing and quarterback Mason Rudolph was sacked only once.

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Came off the bench and had a strip sack in the win over the Seahawks. Herbig nailed Geno Smith in the fourth quarter, forcing him to fumble and recovering it in the red zone. Pittsburgh’s ensue​ing field goal made it a two-score game.

“I never know when my number is going to be called, so when it is called, I just have to be in there and come out with some hot stuff,” Herbig told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “That’s what I came in and did.”

Steelers coach MIke Tomlin certainly appreciated the effort.

“Young guy’s on the come,” Tomlin said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys on the come. We needed that play. He loves football. He works hard. He made a significant play for us.”

>> Marcus Mariota, Eagles quarterback: Was suited up but did not play in the loss to the Cardinals, the third straight game he didn’t get on the field.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Threw for 237 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions (the first time he has been intercepted in a month) in the loss to the Ravens and rushed twice for 14 yards but left the game with an injured shoulder. He was sacked three times and hit four times. Tagovailoa expects to suit up next week.

“The shoulder’s good,” Tagovailoa told Adam Beasley of the Pro Football Network. “Just a little sore.”