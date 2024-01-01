Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – January 1, 2024 Today Updated 9:14 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. TODAY TIME TV CH HT BASKETBALL: NBA Timberwolves at Knicks 10 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA Heat at Clippers 5:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Heat at Clippers 5:30 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN Hampton at Drexel 7 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Football: College Football Playoff Semifinals Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (Alabama Radio) noon SEC NA/220 262* Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (Comm. Cent.) noon ESPNU NA/221 73 Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan noon ESPN NA/222 70 Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (Pat McAfee) noon ESPN2 NA/224 74 Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (Skycast) noon ESPNN NA/225* 72 Sugar Bowl: Texas vs. Washington (Command) 3:45 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Sugar Bowl: Texas vs. Washington 3:45 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Sugar Bowl: Texas vs. Washington (P. McAfee) 3:45 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Sugar Bowl: Texas vs. Washington (Skycast) 3:45 p.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72 Football: College Bowl Games ReliaQuest: Wisconsin vs. LSU (Command Cent.) 7 a.m. SEC NA/220 262* ReliaQuest: Wisconsin vs. LSU 7 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Citrus: Iowa vs. Tennessee 8 a.m. KITV 4 4 Fiesta: Liberty vs. Oregon (Command Center) 8 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Fiesta: Liberty vs. Oregon 8 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Hockey: NHL Golden Knights vs. Kraken 10 a.m. TNT 43/553 125 Soccer Premier League: Liverpool vs. Newcastle United 10 a.m. USA 29/555 123 TENNIS United Cup, Brisbane, Auckland, Hong Kong 1 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* United Cup, Brisbane, Auckland, Hong Kong 1:30 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* United Cup, Brisbane, Auckland, Hong Kong 9:30 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* TUESDAY TIME TV CH HT BASKETBALL: NBA Bulls at 76ers 2 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA Magic at Warriors 5 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA Basketball: College Men DePaul at UConn 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Norfolk State at Tennessee 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 262* Toledo at Ohio 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 North Carolina at Pittsburgh 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 East Carolina at Florida Atlantic 2 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Creighton at Georgetown 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Iowa at Wisconsin 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Wake Forest at Boston College 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 Butler at St. John’s 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Penn at Auburn 4 p.m. SEC NA/220 262* UAB at UTSA 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Syracuse at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Charlotte at SMU 4 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Illinois State at Drake 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Northwestern at Illinois 4 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* New Mexico at Colorado State 5:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 HOCKEY: IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP Quarterfinal: Teams TBA 1 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* Quarterfinal: Teams TBA 3:30 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* Quarterfinal: Teams TBA 6 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* Quarterfinal: Teams TBA 8:30 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* Soccer Scottish: St. Mirren vs. Celtic 7 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Premier League: West Ham vs. Brighton 9:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123 TENNIS United Cup, Brisbane, Auckland, Hong Kong midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* United Cup, Brisbane, Auckland, Hong Kong 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* United Cup, Brisbane, Auckland, Hong Kong 9 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* Volleyball: High School Girls Under Armour Next All-America Game 11:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 RADIO Today TIME STATION Cheez-It Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee 8 a.m. 1500-AM Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon 8 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan noon 92.7-FM/1420-AM Sugar Bowl: Texas vs. Washington 3:45 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM NBA: Heat at Clippers 5:30 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM Tuesday TIME STATION No live local radio sporting events scheduled. Previous Story Scoreboard – January 1, 2024