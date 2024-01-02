Hawaii football team announces coaching shakeup

Offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker, co-defensive coordinator Eti Ena and cornerbacks coach Steve Irvin will not be retained on the University of Hawaii football team’s coaching staff, head coach Timmy Chang announced today.

The shakeup comes 38 days after the Rainbow Warriors completed a 5-8 season in 2023.

After orchestrating the offense in 2022, Shoemaker’s role changed after Chang took over the play-calling duties this past season. Shoemaker was primarily responsible for coaching the tight ends, relaying information to Chang as the eye-in-the-sky coach, and implementing run/pass option concepts that helped the Warriors win three of their final four games.

Ena, who coached the defensive lineman, was promoted to co-defensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 season. Among his top players the past two years were Blessman Ta‘ala, John Tuitupou, Kuao Peihopa and Ezra Evaimalo.

Last June, Irvin was hired to replace Abraham Elimimian, whose contract was not renewed. Cornerbacks Virdel Edwards II, Cam Stone and Caleb Brown were among Irvin’s top cover defenders.

This afternoon, UH posted the job openings for offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and assistant coach.