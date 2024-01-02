comscore Hawaii island woman, ex-boyfriend found dead in apparent murder-suicide | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii island woman, ex-boyfriend found dead in apparent murder-suicide

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:59 am
A 42-year-old Hawaii island woman and her ex-boyfriend were found shot to death Monday in Kealakekua in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

Big Island police said that after noon, Kona patrol officers and detectives responded to a property in the 81-6500 block of Mamalahoa Highway after a 71-year-old man reported discovering the body of his daughter’s ex-boyfriend while walking to her residence.

The ex-boyfriend appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, with a rifle near his body, according to police.

A check of the daughter’s residence led to the discovery of her body with an apparent gunshot wound to her face, police said. She was positively identified as Elizabeth Fernandez.

The ex-boyfriend’s identity is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the incident to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or contact Detective Len Hamakado at (808) 326-4646, ext. 224, or at at Len.hamakado@hawaiicounty.gov.

Looking Back

