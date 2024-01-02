Honolulu firefighters douse Manoa house fire

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire in a three-story building in Manoa Monday night.

Firefighters arrived at the Paty Drive home just after 8:30 p.m. and saw flames. No one was in the building, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

The fire was brought under control at 8:50 p.m. and extinguished at 9:27 p.m.

“Overhaul techniques were performed to look for hidden fire in void spaces of the building in which the fire started and to ensure the fire did not extend into neighboring homes,” HFD said in a news release.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation, and damage estimates are being determined, HFD said.