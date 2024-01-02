Letter: Dobbs takes U.S. in right direction

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding the letter “Angst comes from how far-right nation has gone” (Star-Advertiser, Dec 27): America has been a force for good in the world. It is not perfect and there’s always room for improvement. But America is not a bad place that needs to be fundamentally transformed. We need to make America great again because social forces that promote perversion, crime and sexual immorality have crept into our culture.

In the Dobbs decision, the U.S. Supreme Court said that the privacy that allowed abortion was not found in the Constitution. Abortion is baby killing, not reproduction rights. It’s antireproduction. So-called abortion rights have killed more than 73 million babies in the 49 years that Roe v. Wade had been in effect.

What is described as a dictatorship is what we have developing now. The current administration seeks to control more aspects of our lives and take away the ability to choose for ourselves. Further, it acts like a Third World government trying to destroy its political opponents. If this administration bans Donald Trump from ballots, there will not be a legitimate election. This administration is the one trying to destroy democracy.

Michael Lee

Wilhelmina Rise

