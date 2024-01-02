Letter: Reward tipsters of illegal fireworks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A year ago, New Year’s fireworks bombs went on for hours; it was crazy. Recently it was reported that citizens who wanted to report illegal fireworks were afraid of retaliation.

My response to all this: Anonymous tipsters reporting neighbors who shoot off those bombs ought to be rewarded monetarily. How about a reward of a thousand dollars?

In reading the law that deals with illegal fireworks, I note that the fines charged were divided up between the county and the state. This means that the funds are there; they just have to be earmarked as a “bounty.”

A tipster anonymously calling the police just needs to be assigned an ID by the 911 operator to identify them as the one who reported the fireworks. He or she could be rewarded $100 for just reporting, then, upon conviction, would receive the balance of $900.

Timothy Earhart

Punchbowl

